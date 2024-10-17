Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VST Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 options trades for Vistra. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 41% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,620, and 38 calls, totaling $2,844,583.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $160.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 1473.47 with a total volume of 30,184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.4 $10.7 $125.00 $266.4K 3.2K 753 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.6 $10.7 $125.00 $160.5K 3.2K 753 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.5 $10.7 $125.00 $160.5K 3.2K 603 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.1 $10.1 $10.6 $125.00 $159.0K 3.2K 153 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.6 $10.1 $10.4 $125.00 $156.0K 3.2K 303

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,998,411, the price of VST is up 0.86% at $136.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. Expert Opinions on Vistra

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $136.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $141. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $146. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $137. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

