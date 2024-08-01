Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VST Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $325,731 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $992,056.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $85.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $80.00 $301.2K 5.0K 63 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $80.00 $184.6K 5.0K 1.2K VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $80.00 $176.4K 5.0K 1.2K VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.9 $2.75 $2.85 $84.00 $114.0K 871 400 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.5 $75.00 $107.1K 885 126

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vistra With a trading volume of 3,603,749, the price of VST is up by 0.3%, reaching $79.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

