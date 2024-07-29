Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VST Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $72,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $341,405.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $100.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 2008.0, with a total volume reaching 3,485.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.6 $2.5 $2.6 $100.00 $79.0K 3.9K 327 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $13.0 $12.8 $13.0 $85.00 $72.8K 1.7K 103 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $1.65 $1.65 $1.65 $80.00 $58.4K 5.2K 121 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.8 $1.65 $1.75 $80.00 $53.5K 5.2K 818 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.2 $0.15 $0.25 $80.00 $50.0K 259 2.0K

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Vistra Currently trading with a volume of 681,899, the VST's price is up by 0.65%, now at $71.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vistra with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

