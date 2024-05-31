Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VST Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $684,270, and 17 are calls, amounting to $2,542,341.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $140.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $1.3 $0.75 $1.28 $106.00 $899.2K 7.7K 7.5K VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $6.3 $7.1 $125.00 $708.1K 1.0K 0 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.85 $2.55 $2.85 $95.00 $423.5K 1.6K 1.5K VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.8 $24.1 $25.3 $100.00 $253.0K 60 100 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $2.0 $1.45 $1.45 $97.00 $145.0K 1 1.0K

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,602,211, the price of VST is down -6.35% at $98.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $109.66666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vistra with a target price of $109. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Vistra with a target price of $110. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

