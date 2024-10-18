Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VRTX Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $78,221, and 6 are calls, amounting to $288,843.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 362.25 with a total volume of 254.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $40.1 $35.4 $38.45 $500.00 $76.9K 9 20 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $129.7 $127.0 $127.0 $400.00 $50.8K 47 5 VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $33.9 $29.0 $31.0 $480.00 $46.5K 0 15 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $7.7 $7.5 $7.6 $490.00 $41.8K 77 61 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $38.4 $37.0 $38.45 $500.00 $38.4K 9 30

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Present Market Standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 1,095,504, the VRTX's price is down by -3.04%, now at $483.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. What The Experts Say On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $471.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $541. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $425. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $437. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $474. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $480.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

