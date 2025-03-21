Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VKTX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $315,085, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $67,318.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $32.5 for Viking Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $30.00 $100.2K 3.2K 262 VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.02 $1.71 $2.02 $30.00 $60.6K 2.8K 966 VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.78 $1.35 $1.78 $30.00 $48.9K 2.8K 1.3K VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.48 $1.4 $1.44 $32.50 $40.9K 3.7K 66 VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.06 $1.57 $1.88 $30.00 $37.6K 2.8K 366

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Viking Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,145,610, the VKTX's price is down by -1.23%, now at $28.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $102.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $102.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

