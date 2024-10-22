Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VKTX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $146,590 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,709,969.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Viking Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Viking Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Viking Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $3.8 $3.9 $90.00 $1.0M 1.2K 3.2K VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.2 $9.9 $10.2 $60.00 $203.9K 6.0K 206 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $90.00 $106.6K 1.2K 333 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.0 $10.3 $62.50 $102.9K 0 101 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.4 $5.1 $5.3 $70.00 $53.0K 8.4K 407

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

In light of the recent options history for Viking Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Viking Therapeutics Trading volume stands at 1,053,499, with VKTX's price down by -3.4%, positioned at $62.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $114.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $138. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90.

