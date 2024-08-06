Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Visa Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa (NYSE:V) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $150,748, and 5 were calls, valued at $213,871.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $305.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 974.5 with a total volume of 1,057.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $305.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.9 $7.75 $7.75 $255.00 $77.5K 617 21 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.4 $8.25 $8.32 $260.00 $52.4K 1.6K 123 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.35 $4.25 $4.3 $260.00 $36.9K 1.1K 534 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.9 $3.0 $305.00 $36.9K 1.8K 0 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $2.97 $2.88 $2.92 $260.00 $36.5K 2.0K 174

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa With a trading volume of 4,386,895, the price of V is up by 1.22%, reaching $259.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $311.2.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $318. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $319. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $300. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $319. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Visa with a target price of $300.

