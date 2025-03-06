Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VEEV Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Veeva Systems.

Looking at options history for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $50,703 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,164,422.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $280.0 for Veeva Systems during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Veeva Systems stands at 719.25, with a total volume reaching 9,579.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Veeva Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.0 $8.4 $9.0 $280.00 $488.7K 6 801 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $280.00 $104.3K 6 112 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.0 $8.4 $9.0 $280.00 $93.6K 6 258 VEEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $18.5 $16.2 $17.2 $220.00 $72.2K 826 146 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.0 $8.3 $9.0 $280.00 $63.0K 6 1.1K

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Veeva Systems, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Veeva Systems's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 989,955, the VEEV's price is up by 7.8%, now at $237.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Expert Opinions on Veeva Systems

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $259.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Veeva Systems with a target price of $201. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Veeva Systems, maintaining a target price of $285. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $280.

