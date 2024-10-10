Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VALE Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vale (NYSE:VALE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VALE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Vale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,016,933, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $685,576.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $12.0 for Vale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vale stands at 14106.38, with a total volume reaching 31,016.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vale, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.95 $0.82 $0.93 $12.00 $290.4K 69 3.5K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.24 $2.24 $12.00 $224.4K 57.3K 3.0K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.24 $2.24 $12.00 $224.0K 57.3K 5.0K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.24 $2.24 $12.00 $168.6K 57.3K 4.0K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.24 $2.24 $12.00 $141.1K 57.3K 1.0K

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vale Currently trading with a volume of 18,734,471, the VALE's price is up by 0.73%, now at $10.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

