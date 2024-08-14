Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VALE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,028,420 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $84,420.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $12.0 for Vale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $12.0, over the past month.

Vale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $2.95 $2.88 $2.95 $12.00 $303.8K 15.4K 3.4K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.2 $2.95 $2.95 $12.00 $286.7K 15.4K 2.4K VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.6 $1.02 $2.92 $12.00 $210.2K 15.4K 720 VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.26 $0.24 $0.24 $10.00 $84.3K 39.4K 5.4K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $2.95 $2.92 $2.95 $12.00 $73.1K 15.4K 1.4K

About Vale

Vale SA is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. Vale has agreed to sell a minority 13% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, which is expected to become effective in 2024, and which is likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now? With a volume of 24,397,230, the price of VALE is down -1.84% at $10.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

