Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UPST Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $700,805 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $611,608.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $100.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Upstart Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Upstart Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.6 $8.3 $8.4 $70.00 $144.4K 851 578 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.8 $23.2 $23.8 $67.50 $142.8K 42 60 UPST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $6.05 $5.65 $5.85 $60.00 $140.4K 11 241 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $52.50 $103.9K 279 232 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $17.35 $17.3 $17.35 $79.00 $69.4K 50 40

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

In light of the recent options history for Upstart Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs With a trading volume of 1,485,413, the price of UPST is up by 1.3%, reaching $63.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

