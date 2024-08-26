Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UPS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $777,591, and 3 are calls, amounting to $89,610.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $150.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 2009.33 with a total volume of 2,347.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.35 $8.25 $8.35 $130.00 $501.0K 3.4K 728 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.53 $1.47 $1.53 $130.00 $113.8K 114 755 UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.4 $9.4 $115.00 $80.6K 860 137 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.35 $9.35 $115.00 $46.7K 860 50 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.55 $9.4 $9.55 $115.00 $35.3K 860 200

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

In light of the recent options history for United Parcel Service, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,559,435, the UPS's price is up by 0.56%, now at $128.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days. Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $144.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $144.

