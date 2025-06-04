Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Unity Software Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $174,636, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $558,876.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $42.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 5883.5 with a total volume of 16,746.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $42.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.9 $4.9 $5.67 $25.00 $174.6K 30 308 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.33 $1.2 $1.29 $42.00 $51.6K 1.4K 400 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.03 $1.01 $1.03 $30.00 $51.1K 38.6K 2.9K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $0.6 $0.52 $0.58 $28.00 $46.8K 1.5K 2.1K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.53 $1.52 $1.52 $36.00 $45.9K 606 359

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software

Currently trading with a volume of 6,277,297, the U's price is up by 5.71%, now at $27.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $28. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $25. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for U

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for U

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.