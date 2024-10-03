Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Unity Software Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in U usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Unity Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $431,307, and 10 are calls, amounting to $2,363,430.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Unity Software over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.4 $1.35 $1.4 $20.00 $754.9K 18.2K 10.0K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.58 $1.57 $1.58 $20.00 $498.0K 18.2K 5.0K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.78 $1.62 $1.62 $20.00 $306.0K 18.2K 1.6K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.39 $2.38 $2.39 $20.00 $267.9K 17.5K 15 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.1 $1.09 $1.09 $19.00 $215.9K 3.1K 1.9K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software Currently trading with a volume of 1,801,462, the U's price is down by -0.57%, now at $20.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

