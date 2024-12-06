Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on United States Steel Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with X, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for United States Steel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $295,011, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $323,362.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United States Steel stands at 13491.44, with a total volume reaching 4,431.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United States Steel, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $7.25 $8.0 $40.00 $80.0K 24.0K 100 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.75 $8.0 $8.74 $37.00 $78.7K 2.4K 615 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.92 $1.98 $2.3 $33.00 $74.2K 5 323 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.75 $8.0 $8.74 $37.00 $69.8K 2.4K 514 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.8 $5.1 $38.00 $66.3K 944 108

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United States Steel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,932,312, the price of X is down -2.82% at $37.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United States Steel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

