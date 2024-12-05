Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ULTA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ULTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Ulta Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $112,050, and 6 are calls, amounting to $340,431.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $520.0 for Ulta Beauty over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ulta Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ulta Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $340.0 to $520.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $2.0 $1.7 $2.0 $460.00 $120.0K 53 625 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.1 $17.3 $18.3 $395.00 $64.0K 238 92 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.7 $22.7 $22.7 $395.00 $56.7K 131 40 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $51.8 $49.2 $50.48 $390.00 $50.4K 76 10 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $122.8 $112.3 $120.0 $520.00 $48.0K 0 0

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ulta Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Ulta Beauty's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 338,111, the price of ULTA is down by -1.58%, reaching $393.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

