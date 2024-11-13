Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ULTA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,870, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $704,100.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $320.0 to $400.0 for Ulta Beauty over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $41.3 $38.6 $41.0 $400.00 $410.0K 176 100 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.2 $26.6 $27.2 $375.00 $108.8K 234 40 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.0 $6.0 $6.0 $382.50 $60.0K 86 101 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.0 $17.5 $18.0 $400.00 $36.0K 657 20 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.6 $2.45 $2.45 $320.00 $30.8K 240 130

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ulta Beauty, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Ulta Beauty's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 241,454, with ULTA's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $382.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $403.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $435. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $380. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $395. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $357.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

