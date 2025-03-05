Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UAL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $90,570, and 6 are calls, amounting to $576,674.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.65 $11.45 $11.45 $85.00 $168.3K 2.5K 1.1K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.05 $7.05 $85.00 $151.5K 1.6K 216 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.47 $100.00 $112.2K 3.2K 2.7K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.4 $1.38 $1.4 $100.00 $84.8K 3.2K 8.3K UAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $1.99 $1.84 $1.91 $84.00 $51.5K 0 301

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,144,480, the price of UAL is up 6.07% at $91.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.