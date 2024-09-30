Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,803,070, and 10 were calls, valued at $612,830.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $60.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $42.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $60.00 $700.5K 511 2.7K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.5 $5.65 $60.00 $300.6K 511 1.4K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $60.00 $285.3K 511 518 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $60.00 $206.9K 511 658 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $60.00 $160.4K 511 3.0K

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,286,592, the price of UAL is down -0.19% at $57.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

