Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $491,735, and 3 were calls, valued at $205,093.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $47.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $40.00 $160.0K 3.7K 271 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.55 $6.35 $6.55 $40.00 $139.4K 268 213 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.2 $4.65 $4.8 $33.00 $96.0K 3.1K 0 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.3 $9.15 $9.17 $47.00 $91.7K 1.3K 100 UAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $43.00 $59.5K 12 100

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,223,378, the price of UAL is up by 1.26%, reaching $40.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Expert Opinions on United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

