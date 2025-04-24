Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TXN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,705, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $745,163.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $170.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Texas Instruments's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Texas Instruments's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.0 $160.00 $181.6K 1.0K 197 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $82.9 $79.0 $80.53 $80.00 $161.0K 21 20 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $64.8 $62.15 $63.1 $100.00 $126.2K 40 20 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $62.95 $61.15 $61.8 $100.00 $61.8K 22 20 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $14.1 $13.7 $14.1 $155.00 $53.5K 151 40

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Texas Instruments

With a volume of 3,575,012, the price of TXN is up 5.43% at $160.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $198.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $175. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $216.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TXN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

