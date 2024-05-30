Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TXN Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in TXN usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for Texas Instruments. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 10% being bullish and 40% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $338,035, and there was a single call, worth $53,100.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $200.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 1271.0, with a total volume reaching 2,423.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $200.00 $67.4K 1.4K 108 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $10.7 $10.55 $10.62 $200.00 $53.1K 1.2K 53 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.65 $8.55 $8.65 $200.00 $51.9K 2.3K 60 TXN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $8.6 $8.45 $8.52 $195.00 $35.8K 31 288 TXN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $8.6 $8.45 $8.53 $195.00 $35.8K 31 194

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,115,649, the price of TXN is down by -0.04%, reaching $194.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $190. An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $175. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $210. An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $150. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

