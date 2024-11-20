Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TTD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,245 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $221,815.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $126.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $126.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.25 $22.35 $23.0 $100.00 $57.5K 945 49 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.05 $4.85 $4.9 $120.00 $45.5K 1.6K 108 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.15 $3.9 $4.0 $126.00 $40.0K 107 102 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $4.7 $4.7 $4.7 $123.00 $37.6K 10 81 TTD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $1.04 $0.54 $0.75 $120.00 $33.6K 976 2

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 536,002, the TTD's price is up by 3.42%, now at $123.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $140. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.