Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TTD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $365,820, and 8 were calls, valued at $735,161.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $100.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 554.38, with a total volume reaching 654.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $54.05 $52.5 $52.98 $30.00 $370.8K 196 70 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $17.55 $16.0 $16.5 $70.00 $130.5K 2.2K 2 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $16.25 $15.85 $16.09 $97.50 $80.2K 874 50 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.8 $10.7 $10.7 $82.50 $69.5K 719 65 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.7 $10.55 $10.55 $82.50 $53.8K 719 155

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,296,400, the TTD's price is down by -3.25%, now at $84.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $110. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $115. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

