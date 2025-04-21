Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 122 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 54 are puts, for a total amount of $4,389,324, and 68 are calls, for a total amount of $6,010,030.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $250.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $68.25 $67.8 $67.8 $80.00 $671.2K 144 99 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.05 $38.65 $38.7 $120.00 $340.5K 1.0K 126 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.3 $12.2 $12.2 $150.00 $319.6K 787 701 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.9 $5.93 $135.00 $296.8K 16.3K 45 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.35 $12.2 $12.2 $150.00 $290.6K 787 439

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

With a trading volume of 10,054,962, the price of TSM is down by -2.94%, reaching $147.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $230.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TSM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

