Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 53 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 49% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,450,644, and 40 were calls, valued at $4,731,585.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $250.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 7179.62 with a total volume of 29,269.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.7 $35.4 $35.6 $150.00 $1.1M 663 307 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $185.00 $630.3K 12.2K 1.1K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $145.00 $549.0K 420 900 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.77 $200.00 $289.5K 28.5K 1.3K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $195.00 $263.0K 78.0K 493

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,722,385, the price of TSM is down -1.71% at $180.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $240.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Taiwan Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

