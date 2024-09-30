Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSLA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 184 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,688,052 and 157, calls, for a total amount of $8,831,817.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $300.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.85 $15.75 $15.76 $270.00 $315.0K 12.3K 1.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $270.00 $143.3K 25.2K 17.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $6.05 $6.0 $6.02 $270.00 $104.3K 25.2K 13.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $280.00 $100.1K 15.0K 7.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $9.1 $9.0 $9.1 $262.50 $75.8K 2.0K 5.0K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,757,784, with TSLA's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $259.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. Expert Opinions on Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $178.744.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $310. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from GLJ Research lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $24. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $224. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Tesla with a target price of $310. * An analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.