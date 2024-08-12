Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TMUS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $393,194, and 6 were calls, valued at $791,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $200.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in T-Mobile US's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to T-Mobile US's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.7 $21.0 $22.4 $180.00 $448.0K 4.4K 0 TMUS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $9.05 $8.55 $8.8 $200.00 $198.3K 127 415 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $195.00 $194.8K 170 247 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.4 $7.35 $7.3 $200.00 $179.2K 593 245 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $24.9 $24.55 $24.7 $170.00 $64.2K 1.2K 124

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of T-Mobile US, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US With a volume of 849,285, the price of TMUS is down -0.05% at $194.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $206.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $220. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $197. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $216. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

