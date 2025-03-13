Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TMO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Looking at options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $416,443 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $327,162.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $540.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Thermo Fisher Scientific stands at 76.5, with a total volume reaching 678.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Thermo Fisher Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $540.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.8 $57.2 $57.03 $540.00 $193.2K 189 81 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.0 $43.4 $45.16 $540.00 $121.5K 93 81 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $56.9 $52.1 $52.1 $540.00 $46.8K 5 9 TMO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $20.0 $16.8 $18.5 $530.00 $46.2K 73 51 TMO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $58.1 $56.9 $57.93 $540.00 $40.2K 189 137

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of mid-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (22%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

In light of the recent options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Thermo Fisher Scientific Currently trading with a volume of 623,480, the TMO's price is down by -0.2%, now at $511.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $570.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

