Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TMO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $444,315, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,800.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $520.0 and $570.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $520.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.9 $8.3 $8.05 $530.00 $72.4K 201 121 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $8.0 $8.13 $530.00 $49.5K 201 264 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $8.1 $8.08 $530.00 $41.2K 201 398 TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $72.8 $70.4 $71.6 $550.00 $35.8K 11 5 TMO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $11.6 $9.5 $10.48 $560.00 $31.5K 79 30

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of end-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

In light of the recent options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 472,526, with TMO's price down by -0.34%, positioned at $552.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $637.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $610. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $630. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $660. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $665. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $622.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.