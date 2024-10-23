Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TMDX Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TMDX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for TransMedics Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 10% bullish and 70% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $185,125, and 9 calls, totaling $400,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $200.0 for TransMedics Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TransMedics Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TransMedics Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

TransMedics Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.6 $8.5 $8.5 $100.00 $185.1K 25 17 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.5 $8.2 $8.5 $130.00 $67.1K 197 90 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.3 $12.5 $12.51 $120.00 $62.6K 21 56 TMDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.0 $11.0 $125.00 $55.0K 171 71 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.8 $12.0 $12.0 $120.00 $50.4K 21 119

About TransMedics Gr

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TransMedics Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is TransMedics Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,364,996, the price of TMDX is down by -4.23%, reaching $117.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for TransMedics Gr

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.0.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on TransMedics Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

