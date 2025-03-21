Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TLN Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TLN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Talen Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $59,175, and 7 calls, totaling $817,165.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for Talen Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Talen Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Talen Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Talen Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $56.5 $53.1 $54.78 $175.00 $130.8K 5 387 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $56.5 $53.1 $54.8 $175.00 $130.8K 5 434 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $56.4 $53.2 $54.79 $175.00 $130.8K 5 484 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.0 $51.5 $53.27 $160.00 $127.2K 625 387 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.0 $51.5 $53.29 $160.00 $127.2K 625 434

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

In light of the recent options history for Talen Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Talen Energy Trading volume stands at 335,512, with TLN's price up by 0.68%, positioned at $214.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 144 days. Expert Opinions on Talen Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $262.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Talen Energy, targeting a price of $282. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $243.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Talen Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.