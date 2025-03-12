Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TLN Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TLN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Talen Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,518, and 9 calls, totaling $1,050,311.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $210.0 for Talen Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Talen Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Talen Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $165.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Talen Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.0 $21.6 $22.0 $170.00 $220.0K 561 101 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.5 $23.0 $23.5 $170.00 $204.4K 561 188 TLN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.4 $14.3 $15.4 $185.00 $154.0K 151 0 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.5 $23.0 $23.0 $170.00 $128.8K 561 244 TLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $23.5 $22.1 $23.0 $170.00 $101.2K 561 288

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

In light of the recent options history for Talen Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Talen Energy Currently trading with a volume of 1,234,914, the TLN's price is up by 8.5%, now at $191.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 153 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Talen Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $262.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $243. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Talen Energy, maintaining a target price of $282.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

