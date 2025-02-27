Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TJX Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in TJX usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for TJX Companies. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 88% being bullish and 11% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $738,098, and there was a single call, worth $28,480.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $126.0 for TJX Companies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of TJX Companies stands at 433.0, with a total volume reaching 1,423.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in TJX Companies, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $126.0, throughout the last 30 days.

TJX Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.55 $10.25 $10.45 $125.00 $522.5K 91 514 TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.27 $2.26 $2.26 $126.00 $39.5K 562 1 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $125.00 $31.9K 550 97 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $125.00 $31.9K 550 52 TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.7 $115.00 $29.6K 445 90

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

In light of the recent options history for TJX Companies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is TJX Companies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,445,662, the price of TJX is down by -0.93%, reaching $123.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Expert Opinions on TJX Companies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $142.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $137. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

