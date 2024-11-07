Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TEVA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. Our analysis of options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $425,757, and 3 were calls, valued at $94,635.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $19.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus options trades today is 8263.67 with a total volume of 8,643.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $19.0 over the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.03 $2.02 $2.02 $17.00 $109.1K 1.1K 540 TEVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.6 $0.51 $0.6 $17.00 $89.4K 12.6K 1.5K TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.6 $1.56 $1.56 $18.00 $69.5K 5.6K 999 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.63 $1.55 $1.56 $18.00 $62.5K 5.6K 1.9K TEVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.56 $1.53 $1.56 $18.00 $60.0K 5.6K 1.5K

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

In light of the recent options history for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,427,612, the price of TEVA is up by 0.52%, reaching $17.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What The Experts Say On Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with a target price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.