Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TEM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) revealed 49 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $52,770, and 47 were calls, valued at $3,193,431.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $100.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tempus AI's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tempus AI's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $5.7 $5.1 $5.1 $80.00 $472.0K 6.9K 0 TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $90.00 $203.4K 11.0K 1.3K TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.0 $25.9 $26.78 $50.00 $133.6K 2.8K 211 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.0 $26.3 $26.5 $50.00 $132.5K 2.8K 314 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.9 $26.1 $26.43 $50.00 $132.1K 2.8K 96

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tempus AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Tempus AI's Current Market Status With a volume of 14,494,605, the price of TEM is up 2.62% at $66.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Tempus AI

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.666666666666664.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $56. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $52. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tempus AI, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.