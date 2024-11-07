Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TDG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for TransDigm Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $454,800.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $790.0 to $1355.0 for TransDigm Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for TransDigm Gr options trades today is 1.5 with a total volume of 249.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for TransDigm Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $790.0 to $1355.0 over the last 30 days.

TransDigm Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $71.0 $69.3 $71.0 $1355.00 $177.5K 1 60 TDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $99.0 $98.0 $98.0 $1315.00 $98.0K 2 0 TDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $554.8 $545.0 $545.0 $790.00 $54.5K 1 1 TDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $67.4 $62.0 $64.0 $1355.00 $32.0K 1 28 TDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $66.0 $60.0 $62.0 $1355.00 $31.0K 1 65

About TransDigm Gr

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of specialized parts for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments: power and control, airframes, and a small non-aviation segment, which serves mostly off-road vehicles and mining equipment. It operates as an acquisitive holding company that focuses its portfolio on firms that make proprietary aerospace products with substantial aftermarket demand. TransDigm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify its operating results.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TransDigm Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of TransDigm Gr Currently trading with a volume of 289,108, the TDG's price is down by -3.9%, now at $1328.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On TransDigm Gr

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1539.3333333333333.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TransDigm Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

