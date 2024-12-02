Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SYM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SYM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Symbotic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $198,880, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $132,511.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $30.0 for Symbotic during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Symbotic options trades today is 1013.2 with a total volume of 9,838.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Symbotic's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Symbotic 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.45 $0.4 $0.4 $21.00 $60.0K 2.1K 2.2K SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.45 $0.4 $0.4 $21.00 $60.0K 2.1K 1.8K SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.45 $0.25 $0.4 $21.00 $48.5K 2.1K 5.0K SYM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.85 $2.86 $30.00 $45.7K 2.3K 206 SYM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.7 $10.1 $11.26 $25.00 $33.7K 392 30

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc is an automation technology company that develops technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The group develops, commercializes, and deploys innovative, end-to-end technology solutions that dramatically improve supply chain operations. Symbotic also automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for some of the retail and wholesale companies in the world. The company operates in two geographical regions the United States and Canada. Key revenue is generated from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Symbotic, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Symbotic Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 326,927, with SYM's price up by 3.18%, positioned at $27.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Symbotic

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Symbotic, targeting a price of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Symbotic, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Symbotic, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Symbotic, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Symbotic with a target price of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Symbotic with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.