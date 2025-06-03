Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on STX Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Seagate Tech Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $101,420, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,087,253.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $160.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $2.85 $3.2 $160.00 $246.2K 107 770 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $120.00 $225.1K 2.6K 437 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.0 $2.0 $2.0 $127.00 $106.0K 970 550 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $1.95 $1.75 $1.81 $123.00 $91.7K 135 1.0K STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $1.8 $1.5 $1.72 $123.00 $84.7K 135 575

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Seagate Tech Hldgs's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,290,027, with STX's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $119.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Seagate Tech Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $131.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs, targeting a price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $125. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Seagate Tech Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for STX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for STX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.