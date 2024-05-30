Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SPG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Simon Property Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $347,087, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $94,553.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $155.0 for Simon Property Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Simon Property Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Simon Property Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $10.7 $10.4 $10.6 $155.00 $76.3K 122 395 SPG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.8 $10.4 $10.52 $155.00 $67.9K 122 323 SPG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.0 $10.0 $10.14 $155.00 $66.9K 122 461 SPG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $7.2 $6.9 $7.04 $150.00 $54.2K 240 77 SPG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $23.4 $22.9 $23.18 $125.00 $50.9K 423 19

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the second-largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 230 properties: 136 traditional malls, 69 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), 6 lifestyle centers, and 5 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $743 in sales per square foot in 2023 compared with $693 in sales per square foot over the 12 months before the pandemic. The company also owns a 21% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 16 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Simon Property Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Simon Property Group With a trading volume of 393,180, the price of SPG is up by 0.66%, reaching $148.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What The Experts Say On Simon Property Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $152.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Simon Property Group, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Simon Property Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

