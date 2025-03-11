Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SOUN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for SoundHound AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $89,991, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $350,659.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $12.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoundHound AI options trades today is 3938.12 with a total volume of 7,338.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoundHound AI's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.13 $1.09 $1.09 $9.00 $188.3K 5.6K 1.9K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.6 $4.9 $7.00 $55.8K 2.7K 140 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.48 $0.46 $0.46 $12.00 $44.9K 7.1K 1.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $0.73 $0.71 $0.71 $8.50 $35.9K 1.0K 1.3K SOUN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.71 $0.67 $0.68 $8.50 $34.0K 1.6K 1.4K

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoundHound AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SoundHound AI's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 16,104,878, with SOUN's price up by 0.58%, positioned at $8.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $26. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoundHound AI, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoundHound AI with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.