Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SNOW Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $89,300 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $789,557.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $200.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snowflake's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snowflake's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.0 $17.35 $17.7 $180.00 $177.0K 3.6K 109 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.3 $200.00 $176.1K 9.7K 285 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.2 $24.85 $24.85 $170.00 $149.1K 10.3K 61 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $21.3 $21.1 $21.1 $185.00 $63.3K 529 31 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $14.05 $13.95 $13.95 $190.00 $55.8K 229 40

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Snowflake's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,152,682, the SNOW's price is up by 0.92%, now at $185.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $200.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $201. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

