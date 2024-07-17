Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SMR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for NuScale Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $196,912, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $858,047.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for NuScale Power during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NuScale Power's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NuScale Power's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

NuScale Power 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $0.95 $0.6 $0.75 $25.00 $292.5K 4.1K 11 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.85 $2.65 $2.85 $14.00 $285.0K 1.8K 0 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.0 $3.5 $15.00 $175.0K 1.1K 23 SMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.5 $0.3 $0.5 $10.00 $92.8K 8.4K 3 SMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.2 $1.5 $10.00 $75.0K 616 510

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NuScale Power, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NuScale Power With a volume of 7,070,376, the price of SMR is down -10.6% at $13.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NuScale Power

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NuScale Power, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NuScale Power options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

