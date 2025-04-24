Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ON Semiconductor Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ON Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,644,569, and 4 were calls, valued at $167,176.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.5 to $75.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ON Semiconductor options trades today is 929.67 with a total volume of 17,066.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ON Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $40.00 $406.9K 4.3K 1.2K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.25 $6.1 $6.1 $40.00 $341.6K 4.3K 0 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $40.00 $196.8K 4.3K 2.1K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.2 $6.0 $6.0 $40.00 $129.6K 4.3K 2.5K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.25 $6.05 $6.1 $40.00 $122.0K 4.3K 1.8K

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ON Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ON Semiconductor's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,068,662, with ON's price up by 7.37%, positioned at $39.32.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ON Semiconductor

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ON

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.