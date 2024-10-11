Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SEDG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $504,826, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $65,679.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $30.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $12.3 $12.48 $30.00 $124.6K 4.1K 100 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $11.0 $8.45 $8.89 $28.00 $98.6K 2 111 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $10.1 $8.5 $9.63 $29.00 $72.2K 0 75 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.35 $27.50 $65.6K 882 216 SEDG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.4 $6.47 $22.50 $64.7K 2.3K 100

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SolarEdge Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,200,521, the SEDG's price is up by 5.78%, now at $19.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $21. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $17. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.