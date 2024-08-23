Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SEDG Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $399,497 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,073,705.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $45.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.05 $9.25 $35.00 $925.0K 2.0K 1.0K SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.3 $20.3 $20.3 $45.00 $101.5K 6.8K 50 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.85 $19.1 $19.6 $45.00 $98.0K 6.8K 100 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.25 $19.15 $19.15 $45.00 $95.7K 6.8K 150 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.4 $12.0 $25.00 $45.6K 716 38

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SolarEdge Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,029,257, the price of SEDG is up 1.6% at $25.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. Expert Opinions on SolarEdge Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $19. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $35. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

