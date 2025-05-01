Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Sea Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $141,832, and 20 are calls, amounting to $765,447.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $200.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sea stands at 889.67, with a total volume reaching 3,650.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sea, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $88.95 $88.5 $88.95 $50.00 $71.1K 24 15 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.95 $34.6 $34.84 $120.00 $62.7K 414 264 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $88.8 $87.55 $88.8 $50.00 $62.1K 24 7 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.7 $8.0 $105.00 $54.4K 379 87 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $64.45 $62.45 $63.45 $200.00 $50.7K 0 8

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Sea's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,640,612, the price of SE is up 3.04% at $138.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

