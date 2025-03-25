Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Sea Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,230,499, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,782,397.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $195.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.8 $12.55 $12.55 $120.00 $478.1K 267 1.0K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.85 $15.7 $15.7 $140.00 $456.8K 280 904 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.25 $15.9 $15.9 $140.00 $265.5K 280 1.5K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.85 $12.8 $12.85 $120.00 $222.3K 267 518 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $18.5 $18.3 $18.35 $135.00 $124.7K 1.1K 141

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Sea With a volume of 1,729,309, the price of SE is up 0.22% at $129.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. Expert Opinions on Sea

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $162.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

