Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Sea Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Sea. Our analysis of options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $251,550, and 11 were calls, valued at $467,610.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $105.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $10.2 $9.65 $9.9 $92.50 $217.8K 23 220 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.95 $8.95 $8.95 $100.00 $115.4K 1.4K 131 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.15 $100.00 $50.7K 10.3K 60 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.0 $8.95 $8.95 $100.00 $43.8K 1.4K 180 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $24.2 $23.6 $23.6 $75.00 $42.4K 1.4K 18

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire busines in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,792,203, the SE's price is up by 2.3%, now at $99.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Sea

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.0.

